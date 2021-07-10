Midland University spring 2021 academic awards list

Midland University is recognizing students for their outstanding achievements in being named to the spring 2021 academic awards list.
Midland students were honored through several awards (President’s List, President’s Achievement Award, Dean’s List, and Dean’s Achievement Award) for the semester.
President’s list honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.
President’s Achievement Award honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.
Dean’s List honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.
Dean’s Achievement Award honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.
The following area students were honored:
President’s List
Ames: Malorie Poessnecker, Human Services.
Dodge: Bridget Praest, Art.
Fremont: Broderick Case, Management; Elizabeth Gocek, Arts Management; Bailie Hansen, Education; Gage Harbaugh, Criminal Justice; Zoey Ann Hurst, Arts Management; Karla Lemus, Nursing; Paola Lopez, Nursing; Jared Money, Natural Science; Sarah Murray, Arts Management; Lance Myers, Psychology; Lizette Ramirez, Nursing; Vivian Sanchez, Nursing; Samantha Shepard, Education; Rachel Thigpen, Biology; Ashley Thomas, Education; Katlin Vampola, Education; Alexis Villwok, Education; Julie Vitamvas, Nursing; Jordyn Werth, Education; Lucas Weyrich, Psychology.
Howells: Chelsea Bayer, Communication Studies; Erin Prusa, Education.
Prague: Alexandra Muessel, Exercise Science.
Scribner: Christian Dames, Education; Elissa Dames, Digital Marketing.
Wahoo: Theodore Blum, Biology.
West Point: Lexis Haase, Business.
Weston: Paige Maly, Education.
Yutan: Jessica Palmquist, Education.
President’s Achievement Award
Fremont: Jonathan Anthony, Nursing; Jason Taylor, Business.
North Bend: Linda Emanuel, Nursing.
Dean’s List
Cedar Bluffs: Betsy Paprocki, Nursing.
Fremont: Tori Baker, Education; Cailin Brashear, Management; Benjamin Castillo, Arts Management; Madeline Christensen, Respiratory Therapy; Brittny Gier, Education; Alexandra Glosser, Digital Marketing; Makayla Gunderson, Education; Anthony Estrada, Art; Kaden Hendrix, Art; Elimi Hernandez, Education; Lily Hinkel, Arts Management; Riley Hoerath, Business Administration; Ashton Johnson, Human Performance; Jacob Johnson, Education; Katie Kimes, Education; Dylan Kucera, Education, Fremont; Melanie Letzring, Education; Chase Lipsys, Management; Jordan Martin, Human Services, Fremont; Meghann McCurdy, Education; Jayden McDuffee, Business Administration; Haley Mendez, Psychology; Lexus Mueller, Biology; Melissa Niles, Education; Riley O’Neill, Art; Angelo Perry, Undeclared; Sarah Prall, Psychology; Emma Shepard, Education; Elizabeth Smith, Education; Danson Vuong, Business Intelligence and Technology; Jennifer Vuong, Biology; Kevin Vuong, Business Intelligence and Technology; Melissa Warner, Digital Marketing; Haley Weimer, Criminal Justice.
Hooper: Noah Fowler, Arts Management.
Mead: Kylee Edmonds, Management.
North Bend: Tana Nelson, Nursing.
Oakland: Carter Anderson, Education.
Prague: Trevor Havlovic, Management; Gunnar Vanek, Agribusiness.
Uehling: Jasmine Lopez Lango, Education.
Wahoo: Brandon Blum, Accounting; Brianna Brabec, Accounting; Lillian Mann, Education; Morgan Oden, Management; Callan Phillips, Education.
Yutan: Colby Tichota, Accounting.
Dean’s Achievement Award
Arlington: Alison Shanahan, Nursing.
Fremont: Allie DeGroff, Nursing; Alyssa Mendlik, Art.