Midland University spring 2021 academic awards list

Midland University is recognizing students for their outstanding achievements in being named to the spring 2021 academic awards list.

Midland students were honored through several awards (President’s List, President’s Achievement Award, Dean’s List, and Dean’s Achievement Award) for the semester.

President’s list honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.

President’s Achievement Award honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.

Dean’s List honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.

Dean’s Achievement Award honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.

The following area students were honored:

President’s List

Ames: Malorie Poessnecker, Human Services.

Dodge: Bridget Praest, Art.