Midland University to extend online teaching of classes

Midland University President Jody Horner has announced plans for the university to extend online teaching and learning through Sunday, April 5. In-class sessions will resume on Monday, April 6.
“While our preference this week would have been to hold in-person classes, we have received positive response from both faculty and students concerning online classes and your ability to adjust to this schedule change has been a major component in making this transition go smoothly,” Horner said in a letter posted on the university’s website. “At this time there are no Midland University students who have a confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus. Additionally, there are no reported cases in the city of Fremont or Dodge County. We will continue to proceed through this time with an abundance of caution.”
You have free articles remaining.
Spring break will take place as previously scheduled from March 23-27.
Midland University’s campus will be open during this time and will operate under normal business hours.
“We will continue to monitor this situation closely as we remain in constant contact with local health departments. We realize this is a very fluid situation and is changing from day-to-day,” Horner said.