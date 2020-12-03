Midland University to have interterm classes online

Midland University will have its interterm classes, which run in between the fall and spring semester, online.

That means classes will not take place in-person until the beginning of the spring semester on Jan. 28, 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“After much discussion, we believe this is the best decision for our campus as we work to provide a safe environment for our students,” Merritt Nelson, vice president of enrollment management and marketing, said in a press release. “We have been in constant contact with local leaders and health departments and believe this is the best course of action in our continuing efforts to keep our community safe.”

Interterm classes begin on Jan. 4 and continue through Jan. 22.

Nelson added that faculty and staff will continue working to create a plan that allows for the safe return to campus for students at the beginning of the spring semester.

“Our top priority has been, and will continue to be, the health and well-being of our students,” Nelson said. “We will continue to examine and explore every possibility to help ensure a safe campus.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.