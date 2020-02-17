Midland University to host 84 businesses during upcoming Career and Internship Fair

Midland University will host its annual Career and Internship Fair on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hopkins Arena.

The event will feature 84 employers on-site to promote both full and part-time employment, as well as internships. The event is open to Midland University students, as well as other community members looking to network with businesses.

“It’s a great variety of employers,” executive director Connie Kreikemeier said. “Students of all majors have something available for them. Community members also have an opportunity to come as well.”

The previous year’s fair brought in around 400 students, its highest turnout since the program was introduced.

Kreikemeier said this year’s slate of employers offers some diverse options for both students and community members to choose from.

“It’s very diverse when I think about the majors here at Midland, all the majors are pretty much covered,” she said. “Many employers also want to meet with students of all majors.”

