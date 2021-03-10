Midland University to host weeklong volunteer effort in April

Hirsch added that the event also serves as a great avenue for students, especially those who are new to the Midland University campus, to participate and get to know the Fremont community in a deeper way.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for students to get the chance to be more involved,” she said. “We have so many students involved in sports and performing arts, so just to be able to do something else, maybe with a different group on campus with different students than the ones they’re normally around is a great opportunity.”

The weeklong event will also go a long way in further deepening the connection between the university and the surrounding community while providing an invaluable service at the same time.

Hirsch said it’s especially important to have an event like this in light of the pandemic’s effect on the community during the last year.

“This is an awesome opportunity for us to be able to help organizations and groups of people,” she said. “We were all hit hard with this and it affected us in some ways, so I think it’s a perfect opportunity for our students, alumni and faculty to go out there and serve the community. We can always help in some way and I hope that we’re all able to see that.”

