Midland University to host weeklong volunteer effort in April

After a yearlong hiatus due to COVID-19, the Midland University community is set to return to host one of its most impactful annual events.
From April 12-18, the university’s Fremont campus will host a weeklong effort geared toward engaging the school’s students, faculty, staff and alumni to dedicate time to volunteer throughout the Fremont community.
It’s the first time the university has spread the volunteer effort over the course of a week. Prior to the determination to close Midland University’s campus in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic, the event was typically held over the course of one day in April, according to Sidney Hirsch, director of Student Development at Midland University.
“Normally we take a whole day off of classes all the students and faculty go out in the community and volunteer that day,” she said. “With COVID last year, we had to cancel our mission day and then we weren’t really sure if it was going to be able to happen this year.”
That meant the school didn’t set aside a full day for the Midland community to participate in the event. As time went on, Hirsch said the university realized that it would be able to return to hosting the event in some capacity safely.
“It was hard to close,” Hirsch said. “ The campus completely shut down in March once we had those first cases in Fremont, so I guess it really wasn’t a decision. Everything we did have planned was canceled.”
Midland University announced the cancellation of in-person classes for the remainder of the 2020 academic year last March.
“We’ve been able to be open this whole year,” she said. “We have taken a lot of precautions with wearing masks all the time and keeping the 6-foot distance and I feel like we have done such a great job to be able to stay open this fiscal year.”
With that mindset, Hirsch said senior staff and faculty at the university thought it was safe to branch out into the community while keeping those COVID-19 protocols in mind.
“I think we feel comfortable and we’re hoping that organizations feel comfortable with having our students,” she said.
So far, a mixture of nonprofits, private businesses and residents have signed up to ask for volunteer help throughout the week. Hirsch said the university is still looking for additional participants for the weeklong event.
Businesses or residents interested in receiving volunteer help can email warriorskills@midlandu.edu for more information.
The opportunity to come together as a community while providing assistance to the Fremont community is one of the major benefits of the event, according to Hirsch.
“We are a pretty diverse campus,” she said. “We have students from all over, so just the fact that we can get together as a community and take part in something as a community is a big takeaway, I think.”
Hirsch added that the event also serves as a great avenue for students, especially those who are new to the Midland University campus, to participate and get to know the Fremont community in a deeper way.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for students to get the chance to be more involved,” she said. “We have so many students involved in sports and performing arts, so just to be able to do something else, maybe with a different group on campus with different students than the ones they’re normally around is a great opportunity.”
The weeklong event will also go a long way in further deepening the connection between the university and the surrounding community while providing an invaluable service at the same time.
Hirsch said it’s especially important to have an event like this in light of the pandemic’s effect on the community during the last year.
“This is an awesome opportunity for us to be able to help organizations and groups of people,” she said. “We were all hit hard with this and it affected us in some ways, so I think it’s a perfect opportunity for our students, alumni and faculty to go out there and serve the community. We can always help in some way and I hope that we’re all able to see that.”