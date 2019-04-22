Midland University will be hosting its inaugural Women’s Leadership Forum — an event featuring seven local female leaders, who are expected to share their personal stories and insights into leadership.
The “Follow Her Lead” event will be split into two days: May 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and May 20 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Both events are set to take place on Midland’s Omaha campus at 11213 Davenport Street.
The event was timed around the 2019 ICAN Women’s Leadership Conference, an annual event in Omaha at the CHI Health Center, which is set for May 15 this year. The Midland talk will build off of this year’s ICAN theme of staying “relevant, according to Midland Vice President for Institutional Advancement Jessica Janssen.
“It really came out of visiting with a number of our female alumni, our community, a number of our MBA and graduate students who are really craving an opportunity to gather together in community and talk about what it means to be a woman in leadership,” Janssen said.
The seven panelists are current Midland University President Jody Horner, Executive Director of the Lincoln YWCA Karen Bell-Dancy; President of Don Peterson and Associates Jennifer Bixby; Director of Communications and Engagement Brandi Paul; Vice President of Mission and Spiritual Care at Immanuel Peggy Hall; Brianne Matthew of First National Bank; and Senior Vice President of Talent, Leadership and Organizational Development at American National Bank Stephanie Gould.
“Each of these women, I think represent leadership well, but also women in leadership well,” Janssen said. “They each have their own personal stories, they have families, they have really interesting paths that have brought them to their current positions.”
The May 16 event will also feature lunch, Janssen said.
The event is open to the public, and guests are encouraged to reserve their spot at https://info.midlandu.edu/follow-her-lead/.
Janssen, who will be moderating the event, said she hopes that guests feel inspired and encouraged.
“I think women in leadership today especially need to be encouraged that they can and do make important contributions,” Janssen said. “There is often an old adage that says you can’t do it all; you can’t have a family and be a leader or be a strong professional. I personally don’t agree with that and I think from these examples, you will hear from women who are being successful in their personal journeys that are also are very successful in their work. I hope that brings inspiration and encouragement to women no matter where they’re at on their leadership journey.”
The event is especially relevant for Midland right now, Janssen said, as the school is currently under the guidance of its second female president in Jody Horner.
“Women have been a really important group of people for Midland University and have always been a part of leadership and innovation on our campus, and this event is another way to celebrate that,’ Janssen said.