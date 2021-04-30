Midland University to partner with FNBO to honor local veterans

First National Bank of Omaha and Midland University will come together to recognize two Fremont residents as part of the bank’s Salute a Hero Program.

Pat and Jim Harris will be recognized for their service in the military during a Midland University baseball game at 4 p.m., Saturday, May 1, at Moller Field.

Both Fremont natives, Pat and Jim Harris served in the military after high school. Pat Harris served in the U.S. Army for three years while Jim spent the same time with the U.S. Navy.

Both were honorably discharged after their service time.

“FNBO strives to always do what’s right for our customers and the communities we serve,” Hayley Fischer, Branch Manager at FNBO, said in a press release. “We support Midland University’s recognition of local heroes for their commitment to our community and country.”

Pat and Jim Harris recently celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary. Both are members of the Fremont Area Veteran’s Coalition. As members of the coalition, the pair have helped build wheelchair ramps for veterans, present shadow boxes for veterans in care centers, provided scholarship support for college students and replaced flags where needed.