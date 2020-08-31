Midland University to update COVID-19 cases on weekly basis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Midland University will provide weekly updates on the number of current positive COVID-19 cases on campus.

Currently, the university is reporting three positive COVID-19 cases, according to a Friday press release.

“During this time of COVID-19, Midland University’s top priority remains the health and safety of our entire Midland community,” the press release states. “This is an exciting time as we welcome students back to campus and we want to provide those students with everything Midland has to offer. But most importantly, we want to be sure that we are doing this in a safe manner.”

The university had its first day of classes for the 2020/21 academic year last Thursday. Some students have been on campus since Aug. 14, when approximately 150 Midland student athletes were the first group of students to move into campus housing.

Lawrence Chatters, vice president for student affairs, said the university will only focus on reporting current cases of COVID-19 at this point.

He added that all three positive cases are currently in isolation. Positive case counts that contribute to the weekly tally may come from both self-reported tests or tests coordinated through the university.