Midland University to use CampusClear self-health app to track health of campus community

While the app allows Midland to take a comprehensive overview of the daily reports from students, he said the app doesn't take over as the primary method of contact tracing.

Chatters said the university has trained several members of the campus to do contact tracing.

"We see the app and we see all the information that's in there, but the other thing that has to be strongly considered is that it's a self-report app," he said. "I could be here on campus and I could have terrible headaches but I still say I have no symptoms so I can get my pass, so that's kind of the underbelly of these things."

Since the school can't rely solely on the honor-system style approach the app takes with self reporting, Chatters said Midland utilizes those other mechanisms, like individuals trained to practice contact tracing, to validate the data taken from the app.

"If there's ever a situation that comes up, then we have a number of different data points that we can use on campus to narrow in on the contact tracing side of things as well," he said.

Chatters said he believed students would have an easier time self-reporting honestly if they knew how well they would be taken care of should they be forced to quarantine.