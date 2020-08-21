Midland University to use CampusClear self-health app to track health of campus community

At the touch of a screen, Midland students will be able to self-diagnose themselves for any potential COVID-19 symptoms before packing up and heading for campus.
Through CampusClear, a free self-diagnosis app created through a partnership between Ivy.ai, Creighton University and Stony Brook University, students and staff will be able to complete a daily self-health check in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"Essentially, the app is a repository for health information from all of our students, faculty and staff," Lawrence Chatters, vice president for student affairs, said.
Chatters led the charge for finding an app that could be brought to Midand's campus to track student health as it prepares to begin classes amid a pandemic that has already altered the way colleges and universities across the country will address education and student health.
The process is relatively straightforward. Each morning, students, faculty and staff will receive a push notification on their phone asking them to input their health information.
Once on the app, users will be asked to endorse different signs or symptoms, if any, they are experiencing that morning. Users can also hit a "no symptoms" button if they aren't experiencing any symptoms.
After inputting any symptoms they might be experiencing that morning, users will receive one of three screens.
The first screen is a "good to go" screen that acts as a daily pass for students to enter campus. Users may also receive a "yield" screen, which informs users that the combination of symptoms they entered is concerning enough to warrant a visit to the school nurse or health care provider.
The third screen a user may receive is a "stop" screen, which signifies the possibility of the user being symptomatic and recommends that the user seeks medical attention.
Students would be asked to present their daily pass before entering several areas of campus, including the dining hall, classroom and larger student gatherings.
"We're going to start off the year with asking students to show this pass that they've received in a number of different places so that they'll eventually just know 'hey I better have this done in the morning or else I'm not going to be able to move around campus freely,'" Chatters said.
Each pass expires after a certain amount of time, meaning students won't be able to recycle the same pass day after day without using the app.
Internally, Chatters said the app also allows Midland to track potential problem areas based on the responses submitted by students on a daily basis.
"So, if we start seeing potential issue areas pop up in a specific team or a specific classroom, or anything like that, then we can zoom in on that and potentially use some additional measures to kind of gain data from that area," Chatters said.
While the app allows Midland to take a comprehensive overview of the daily reports from students, he said the app doesn't take over as the primary method of contact tracing.
Chatters said the university has trained several members of the campus to do contact tracing.
"We see the app and we see all the information that's in there, but the other thing that has to be strongly considered is that it's a self-report app," he said. "I could be here on campus and I could have terrible headaches but I still say I have no symptoms so I can get my pass, so that's kind of the underbelly of these things."
Since the school can't rely solely on the honor-system style approach the app takes with self reporting, Chatters said Midland utilizes those other mechanisms, like individuals trained to practice contact tracing, to validate the data taken from the app.
"If there's ever a situation that comes up, then we have a number of different data points that we can use on campus to narrow in on the contact tracing side of things as well," he said.
Chatters said he believed students would have an easier time self-reporting honestly if they knew how well they would be taken care of should they be forced to quarantine.
"If quarantine is like the gulag, then nobody is going to want to be in it, but we've created a wide range of options for our students that happen to be in quarantine where we can communicate with them and provide them with some different options that they can participate in," Chatters said.
Chatters said implementing services such as food delivery play a big role in lessening the stigma surrounding quarantine.
"That's kind of one of the other things we're really pushing our students to be more honest in their appraisal of their health is just that we can still support them even if they happen to be in quarantine," he said.
There is plenty that is out of Midland's control when it comes to the effect of the pandemic in the future, Chatters said. Whether it be on the state or county level, the virus could force the university to pivot without much notice.
Despite that, Chatters said being able to collect daily, real-time information regarding the health and safety of the campus community is a small, but important step in keeping Midland open.
"It's just a very simple way of creating a little bit more accountability for our faculty, staff and students to essentially review their own health and be more mindful of how they're feeling and how that could potentially have a greater impact on the campus community," he said.
