Midland University to waive ACT/SAT scores due to coronavirus

“We are going to vet them thoroughly,” he said. “This will not compromise the admissions process at Midland.”

Nelson said the university’s 2020 enrollment is too early to predict, but he does not believe the coronavirus will affect the class’s numbers.

“I felt like before COVID-19, we were trending high,” he said. “We do not believe the COVID-19 situation will impact our [incoming] class in the ways that it may impact other universities.”

Nelson said the university has been able to pivot quickly during the crisis in order to meet its students’ needs.

“We are innovative at our essence,” he said. “We have a competitive team that is creative and will not let this impact our enrollment to the best of our ability.”

Midland has hovered around 330 enrollees over the last three or four years, Nelson said.

Nelson added that many members of the upcoming class have already taken the ACT or SAT. He said the acceptance plan will likely only apply to a handful of students who haven’t taken the ACT yet.

“This is maybe for students who were planning to take it for the first time as a senior in April,” he said.