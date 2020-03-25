Midland University to waive ACT/SAT scores due to coronavirus

Midland University announced it is waiving all ACT/SAT scores for spring 2020 graduates, the school announced Wednesday in a press release.
“As high school seniors navigate through unique circumstances due to COVID-19, Midland University is working to ease some of the concerns for students as they prepare for college,” the press release stated.
Instead of requiring the scores, Midland said it would work with each student individually on an acceptance plan.
“No student will be denied acceptance to Midland University because of the unfortunate circumstances around COVID-19,” said Merritt Nelson, vice president for enrollment management and marketing in the press release.
Nelson said the plan will focus on the students’ high school GPA and transcripts, as well as honors received and participation in activities.
The plan will also be customized to give students the option to do a faculty interview, personal statement or submit letters of reference.
“A lot of it depends on what their skills are and what their strengths are to get the full picture of who they are going to be as a student at Midland,” Nelson said to the Tribune.
He added that this plan will not sacrifice the university’s standards for admission.
“We are going to vet them thoroughly,” he said. “This will not compromise the admissions process at Midland.”
Nelson said the university’s 2020 enrollment is too early to predict, but he does not believe the coronavirus will affect the class’s numbers.
“I felt like before COVID-19, we were trending high,” he said. “We do not believe the COVID-19 situation will impact our [incoming] class in the ways that it may impact other universities.”
Nelson said the university has been able to pivot quickly during the crisis in order to meet its students’ needs.
“We are innovative at our essence,” he said. “We have a competitive team that is creative and will not let this impact our enrollment to the best of our ability.”
Midland has hovered around 330 enrollees over the last three or four years, Nelson said.
Nelson added that many members of the upcoming class have already taken the ACT or SAT. He said the acceptance plan will likely only apply to a handful of students who haven’t taken the ACT yet.
“This is maybe for students who were planning to take it for the first time as a senior in April,” he said.
The university also announced it would extend the deposit refund deadline from May 1 to June 1.
“Midland has been on the front end of this global crisis, setting national trends, and developing precedents by building innovative solutions,” Nelson said. “We continue to pivot quickly and provide alternative opportunities for high school students to pursue their college dreams.”
