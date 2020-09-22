Midland University unanimously approves anti-racism resolution

Midland University recently passed an anti-racism resolution centered around encouraging and supporting a welcoming, inclusive campus during its latest Board of Directors meeting.
The resolution, which was passed unanimously, was created in the belief that students, faculty and staff should enjoy an open and welcoming environment on campus.
The resolution comes shortly after Lawrence Chatters, vice president for student affairs, was appointed the role of chief diversity officer in late August.
Chatters said the resolution was one of the first important steps he has been able to be apart of as the university’s inaugural chief diversity officer.
The creation of the resolution was also the result of events over the summer, such as the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, which sparked national outrage and protests.
Those protests even reached Fremont, with the university’s newly formed Black Student Union hosting peaceful protests over the summer to bring attention to police brutality and social injustice.
“It was a welcome discussion because of what was happening this summer and because of what we saw our students doing, with some of their participation in the protests this summer,” Chatters said. “We felt like this would be a great opportunity to bring all those things together.”
Chatters said the new resolution will serve as a “north star” for the institution moving forward.
“It serves as an aspirational document that we should be moving toward as an institution together for our students,” he said.
Chatters attended Midland University in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It was a time when there were few minorities on campus. He said a document like this being unanimously adopted would have “been transformative” for him as a young Black man.
“I hope it does the same thing for our students that are here currently,” he said. “Not only our Black students but our students from all marginalized populations.”
Chatters said he hopes the document serves as a form of recognition from the university that there are systematic forms of racism and oppression that impact students.
“Those are real students with real lives that have real issues and we’re acknowledging that as an institution,” he said. “I think that is exceptionally special.”
The new resolution also serves as the foundation for Chatters to continue his work in his new role as chief diversity officer. It serves as a blueprint and call to action for the entire Midland campus.
“I believe this gives my role more credibility,” he said. “It also provides me with a foundational idea of the types of things that I need to be working toward.”
Chatters said the resolution brings him “full circle.” From being a young student on campus who experienced “unfortunate situations both on Midland’s campus and in Fremont to seeing the institution adopt a policy standing against racial injustice is gratifying.
“I think that people within the Midland community should be very proud of this institution for what we are doing,” he said.
With recent events that have movements surrounding racial justice and inclusion to the forefront, Chatters said he believed it was essential that Midland adopt a resolution like this.
“At the center of everything that we’re talking about it making sure that every person that steps onto this campus feels like they belong,” he said.
