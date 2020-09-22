Midland University unanimously approves anti-racism resolution

Chatters said the new resolution will serve as a “north star” for the institution moving forward.

“It serves as an aspirational document that we should be moving toward as an institution together for our students,” he said.

Chatters attended Midland University in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It was a time when there were few minorities on campus. He said a document like this being unanimously adopted would have “been transformative” for him as a young Black man.

“I hope it does the same thing for our students that are here currently,” he said. “Not only our Black students but our students from all marginalized populations.”

Chatters said he hopes the document serves as a form of recognition from the university that there are systematic forms of racism and oppression that impact students.

“Those are real students with real lives that have real issues and we’re acknowledging that as an institution,” he said. “I think that is exceptionally special.”

The new resolution also serves as the foundation for Chatters to continue his work in his new role as chief diversity officer. It serves as a blueprint and call to action for the entire Midland campus.