Midland University unveils financial assistance plan for students

Midland University is rolling out a Refund and Financial Assistance Plan for students affected by COVID-19.
The plan, which totals roughly $1.3 million in refunds and aid for students, is centered around four areas: spring work-study and campus employment positions, spring room and board credits, CARES Act stimulus payments to students and additional COVID-19 relief funds.
Vice President of Finance and Administration Jodi Benjamin said around $1.1 million is coming through the stimulus package to Midland directly.
She said about half of that money will pass through directly to students through CARES Act stimulus payments.
“We are passing along a big chunk of that to students and have held back a chunk of it for students to create scholarship and relief funds for students with income loss of their own or their families,” Benjamin said.
Students who had a campus job during the spring semester, either through federal work-study programs or campus employment, may receive an additional paycheck that amounts to double their March 6 paycheck. That paycheck covers hours worked during the month of February.
If students earned less than $50 for their February paycheck, they will receive a $100 check in May. Additionally, any hours worked and recorded since April 1 will be paid in May.
A letter to Midland students stated that all work-study and campus employment positions will be considered closed on April 21 unless students receive an exception notification from the university’s Financial Aid office.
Midland also plans to refund students who paid for on-campus housing during the Spring 2020 term.
“One obvious cost reduction comes from many of our students moving back so they stopped eating at the dining hall,” Benjamin said. “A lot of those payments come from budget reductions. There are a lot of examples on campus where that money is coming from places where we didn’t spend money.”
Benjamin said funds from the stimulus package will be set aside in the form of aid and scholarships. Students who need to take advantage of those funds must first complete a COVID-19 impact survey.
“It’s certainly unprecedented times,” Benjamin said. “I was talking to someone in my family and there’s no road map. I’ve never refunded room and board before. Obviously, it wasn’t anything we planned for budget-wise but we want to be responsible to students and families.”
Benjamin said the stimulus package being directed toward the university doesn’t perfectly offset the financial assistance plan, but the university wanted to wait as long as possible to maximize funds before issuing refunds.
“We waited a little longer but it allowed us to be the most responsible we can,” she said. “A student who had a job on campus and lived on campus could potentially get $2,000 back from us and we’re happy to do it.”
