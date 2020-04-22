Midland University unveils financial assistance plan for students

A letter to Midland students stated that all work-study and campus employment positions will be considered closed on April 21 unless students receive an exception notification from the university’s Financial Aid office.

Midland also plans to refund students who paid for on-campus housing during the Spring 2020 term.

“One obvious cost reduction comes from many of our students moving back so they stopped eating at the dining hall,” Benjamin said. “A lot of those payments come from budget reductions. There are a lot of examples on campus where that money is coming from places where we didn’t spend money.”

Benjamin said funds from the stimulus package will be set aside in the form of aid and scholarships. Students who need to take advantage of those funds must first complete a COVID-19 impact survey.

“It’s certainly unprecedented times,” Benjamin said. “I was talking to someone in my family and there’s no road map. I’ve never refunded room and board before. Obviously, it wasn’t anything we planned for budget-wise but we want to be responsible to students and families.”