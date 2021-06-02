Midland University's Academic Resource Center recognizes as nationally certified resource center

Midland University’s Academic Resource Center was recently recognized as a nationally certified resource center by the College Reading and Learning Association, according to a university news release.

The resource center, located inside Luther Library, offers free academic services to students to help them become successful in the classroom. Those resources include a writing lab, quiz lab and learning lab along with other supplemental instruction offerings.

According to the May 28 news release, more than 800 students made academic visits to the resource center during the 2021 spring semester.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More than 3,200 quizzes were administered through the quiz lab and more than 6,600 hours of studying were logged by Midland students during that same semester.

“Having the ARC certified sets us apart,” Janet Lack, coordinator of the Academic Resource Center, said in the news release. “It signifies our consultants are going through extensive and ongoing training as part of the professional development process. We are providing outstanding services to current students, along with helping our consultants understand the process of professional development as they move forward in their careers.”