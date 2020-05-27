Midland University's MBA program receives recognition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Midland University was recently recognized by Study.com as one of the top MBA programs in the United States.

Rankings were based on several factors including accessibility, affordability, and quality of education from Department of Education data. Midland was the only institution from Nebraska to earn the top 50 distinction.

Midland has excelled in helping graduates further their careers as 63% of MBA graduates were offered promotions within one year of completing their degrees. That statistic jumps to 87% within five years of graduation.

Midland University’s Omaha-based hybrid MBA program is designed for busy working professionals who need the flexibility of an online program, but still want to build their professional network. Within the program, students can engage with faculty and other students in meetings that are held once a month in Omaha. Students can earn a degree in as few as 16 months and may choose to complete an area of concentration in accounting, entrepreneurial leadership, finance, or project management.

