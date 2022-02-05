 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Millard named Collegiate Scholar at Northwestern College

  • 0
Education News

Amber Millard of Fremont, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, has earned a spot on the academic dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Students such as Millard, who earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher, are considered Collegiate Scholars.

Millard is a freshman majoring in social work.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News