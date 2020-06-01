Miller Hall nearing completion at Midland University

Miller Hall remains on target for opening in August despite COVID-19 challenges, according to a Midland University news release.
The $10 million residence hall is expected to be ready for students for the fall semester at Midland University. Midland broke ground on the co-ed hall, which will replace the campus’ Men’s Memorial Hall, on April 2, 2019.
“We are progressing as best we can,” said Project Superintendent Ben Gifford in the news release. “COVID-19 had its effects on things, but we are pushing through. The building has come together very nicely. Building through the winter always brings challenges and the bulk of this project was done during that time. I’m pleased with where we are at in the project, and how far we have come in really a short amount of time.”
The project was announced in November 2019 and was spurred on in part by student feedback. In November 2019, Midland’s vice president of enrollment management and marketing Merritt Nelson told the Tribune that the Men’s Memorial Hall, which was built in 1947, was nearing the end of its shelf life.
“For the last several years, we started to hear from our students that it was time to start looking at replacing Men’s Hall,” he said in November. “Trends have changed in higher ed residential living, and we need to stay with those trends and even be ahead of those trends a little bit.”
The hall will be named after class of 1952 grad James W. Miller and Donna Johanson Miller.
The majority of the hall’s exterior construction has been completed, with interior construction nearing completion as well.
The hall will feature several historic items from Men’s Memorial Hall, including original limestone pieces from the building and a brass plaque containing the names of 22 Midland graduates or attendees that died during World War II.
“It was an interesting piece of the project to incorporate part of the existing building in with the new structure,” Gifford said. “When Men’s Hall was taken down, I was interested to see how some of the salvaged pieces would be filtered into the new building. I think it adds a nice aspect to the project.”
