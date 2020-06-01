Miller Hall nearing completion at Midland University

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Miller Hall remains on target for opening in August despite COVID-19 challenges, according to a Midland University news release.

The $10 million residence hall is expected to be ready for students for the fall semester at Midland University. Midland broke ground on the co-ed hall, which will replace the campus’ Men’s Memorial Hall, on April 2, 2019.

“We are progressing as best we can,” said Project Superintendent Ben Gifford in the news release. “COVID-19 had its effects on things, but we are pushing through. The building has come together very nicely. Building through the winter always brings challenges and the bulk of this project was done during that time. I’m pleased with where we are at in the project, and how far we have come in really a short amount of time.”

The project was announced in November 2019 and was spurred on in part by student feedback. In November 2019, Midland’s vice president of enrollment management and marketing Merritt Nelson told the Tribune that the Men’s Memorial Hall, which was built in 1947, was nearing the end of its shelf life.