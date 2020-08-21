Miller Hall opens doors for inaugural class of residents

Miller Hall’s inaugural class of students moved into the newly constructed residence hall on Thursday.
The co-ed residence hall at Midland University holds 98 beds and features several upgrades and amenities compared to the residence hall that previously occupied the space, Men’s Memorial Hall.
Those amenities include:
- Student lounges
- Study rooms
- Laundry facilities on each floor
- Kitchen facilities on the main floor
- An outdoor patio
- Wellness center
- Meeting spaces
- Fireplace
- Fully ADA compliant suites
Men’s Memorial Hall previously served as the home for scores of Midland students since its inception in 1947.
Brandon Blum, a sophomore football player at Midland, is one of Miller Hall’s first residents. Blum said he was impressed with the building when he first moved in.
“It was a really awesome experience,” he said. “I knew coming in that it was supposed to be a really nice dorm, but when I got in I was completely blown away.”
Blum lived in Beegle Hall during his freshman year. He said the difference between the two halls was night and day thanks to the added amenities and other upgrades.
“Everything here is pretty high-tech compared to the other dorms in my first year,” he said. “It’s been awesome.”
Moving in is the first step for students as they prepare to tackle a semester that has become filled with uncertainty and fluidity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Blum said he’s happy with the way Midland administrators have communicated with the student body regarding the upcoming year.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” he said. “I think Midland has done a great job communicating with their students on how the year is going to go.”
Richard Sawyer, a parent moving his son into Miller Hall, said he was impressed with the building even though there was some work that still needed to be completed.
“We’re pleased with what we see is going to be here,” he said. “It’s not quite done, but it looks impressive.”
Sawyer, a high-school teacher in Iowa, said he’s just hoping for a smooth semester for his son.
He noted some college campuses around the country that have already been forced to close after opening for the new year and hopes that doesn’t become the case for Midland.
“We think our kid is responsible enough to avoid the situation where there is likely to be spread, but we know not everybody will be,” he said.
Construction on Miller Hall began shortly after a groundbreaking ceremony in April 2019.
“It’s an exciting day for Midland University to see our first group of students moving into Miller Hall,” Midland University President Jody Horner said. “This is a culmination of hard work from so many people. We are proud to unveil a state-of-the art residence hall that will provide students a modern living and learning environment.”
