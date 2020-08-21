Miller Hall opens doors for inaugural class of residents

Moving in is the first step for students as they prepare to tackle a semester that has become filled with uncertainty and fluidity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Blum said he’s happy with the way Midland administrators have communicated with the student body regarding the upcoming year.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” he said. “I think Midland has done a great job communicating with their students on how the year is going to go.”

Richard Sawyer, a parent moving his son into Miller Hall, said he was impressed with the building even though there was some work that still needed to be completed.

“We’re pleased with what we see is going to be here,” he said. “It’s not quite done, but it looks impressive.”

Sawyer, a high-school teacher in Iowa, said he’s just hoping for a smooth semester for his son.

He noted some college campuses around the country that have already been forced to close after opening for the new year and hopes that doesn’t become the case for Midland.

“We think our kid is responsible enough to avoid the situation where there is likely to be spread, but we know not everybody will be,” he said.