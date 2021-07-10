 Skip to main content
Missouri State University dean's list
Missouri State University

April Kreikemeier of Snyder was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Missouri State University.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

Kreikemeier was among more than 5,000 students named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.

