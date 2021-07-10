Missouri State University dean's list

April Kreikemeier of Snyder was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Missouri State University.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
Kreikemeier was among more than 5,000 students named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
