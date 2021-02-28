Missouri State University dean's list

Missouri State University
Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
April Kreikemeier of Snyder made the list. Kreikemeier was among more than 5,300 students named to the fall 2020 dean’s list.
