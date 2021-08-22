 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri Western State University graduates
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Missouri Western State University graduates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri Western State University

Missouri Western State University

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Missouri Western State University conferred a total of 455 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates in the spring 2021 semester. Graduates came from 17 states and seven foreign countries.

Two students from Fremont were among the graduates.

Abigale Priscilla Lueders earned a Bachelor of Science in Speech Communication while Tara Jean Timmermann was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News