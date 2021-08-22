Missouri Western State University graduates

Missouri Western State University
Missouri Western State University conferred a total of 455 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates in the spring 2021 semester. Graduates came from 17 states and seven foreign countries.
Two students from Fremont were among the graduates.
Abigale Priscilla Lueders earned a Bachelor of Science in Speech Communication while Tara Jean Timmermann was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
