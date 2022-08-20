Missouri Western State University graduates

Missouri Western State University conferred a total of 371 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates during the spring semester of 2022. Graduates came from 14 states and six foreign countries.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Cedar Bluffs: Maddison Jules Roumph, Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Fremont: Dallas Michael Thompson, Master of Business Administration, Forensic Accounting.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today