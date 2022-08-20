 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri Western State University graduates

Education News

Missouri Western State University conferred a total of 371 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates during the spring semester of 2022. Graduates came from 14 states and six foreign countries.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Cedar Bluffs: Maddison Jules Roumph, Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Fremont: Dallas Michael Thompson, Master of Business Administration, Forensic Accounting.

