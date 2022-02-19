 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Missouri Western State University president's honor roll

  • 0
Missouri Western State University

Missouri Western State University named 374 students to the president’s honor roll for the fall semester of 2021.

Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the honor.

The honorees included Kallin Sheppard of Fremont.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News