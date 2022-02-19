Missouri Western State University president's honor roll

Missouri Western State University named 374 students to the president’s honor roll for the fall semester of 2021.
Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the honor.
The honorees included Kallin Sheppard of Fremont.
