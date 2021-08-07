 Skip to main content
Missouri Western State University spring honor roll
Missouri Western State University spring honor roll

Missouri Western State University

Missouri Western State University has released its president honor roll and dean’s honor roll for the 2021 spring semester.

Tara Timmermann of Fremont was named to the president’s honor roll. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the honor.

Kallin Sheppard of Fremont was named to the dean’s honor roll. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 3.5 or better qualify for the honor.

