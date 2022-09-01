Monarch tagging event set for Sept. 10 at at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge

Visitors are invited to discover the monarch butterfly at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, learn about the life history of the monarch and the incredible journey to their wintering grounds in Mexico.

Pre-registered participants will join a refuge ranger for a program on monarchs at the DeSoto Visitor Center and then participants will assist staff and volunteers in catching and tagging monarchs. The information from recovered monarch tags are used by scientists to learn more about monarch orientation and navigation during their migration to the wintering grounds in Mexico.

Participants must pre-register by calling the DeSoto Visitor Center at 712-388-4822. The program starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the DeSoto Visitor Center for a short program on monarchs before going out on the refuge to catch and tag butterflies. The refuge has a limited supply of butterfly nets available for use. Long pants and closed-toed shoes are recommended. The refuge will follow all updated CDC guidance based on the community level of COVID-19 during the program.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuges is located north of Omaha, along on U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley, Iowa, and Blair, Nebraska. For more information, contact 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov.