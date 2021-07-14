More than 100 golfers participate in annual Jim Ebers Golf Classic to support FPS Foundation

More than 100 golfers on 28 teams teed off from the Fremont Golf Club on Monday afternoon to support the Fremont Public Schools Foundation during the Jim Ebers Golf Classic.
The turnout was among the highest the annual event has ever seen, according to FPS Foundation Executive Director Kevin Eairleywine. The 4-person scramble sponsored by the FPS Foundation began with a noon registration followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
“It was a really good number for us,” Eairleywine said. “That’s probably one of the highest numbers we’ve ever had.”
Eairleywine said the strong turnout was tied to hard work from the FPS Foundation board and a desire among golfers to simply get out and enjoy the sunny summer weather.
“I think people are ready to get out and do things,” he said. “I think our board in particular and the school employees really went out and beat the bushes to get some additional teams out here.”
The annual golf classic is the largest single fundraising event the foundation hosts. It also serves as a springboard into the beginning of the 2021/22 school year, according to Eairleywine.
“The beginning of the school year is just a month out and hopefully this is a springboard into that and other activities the foundation will be involved in in the future,” he said. “When we reach out to ask people for some help in the future, we’ve got a lot of smiling faces out here and a lot of people who are excited to be here and we want to carry that over into other activities.”
Eairleywine, who is hosting the event for the first time as the foundation’s executive director, thanked the Fremont Golf Club and his board for helping organize the event.
“It’s nice to see people all coming together and enjoying an event like this,” he said. “We had a lot of people saying thank you to us for putting this on, so think there’s anticipation out there.”
The golf classic was renamed to recognize Jim Ebers for his support of FPS in 2014. Ebers died in 2012.
Sherie Ebers, widow of Jim Ebers, attended Monday’s classic. She said Jim would have been “very humbled” to see the event named after him.
“He loved the foundation because he saw what good it did not only for the school system, but for the whole community,” she said. “My heart is just warmed that so many people are out here today. It’s a beautiful day.”
Fremont Education Association President and FPS Foundation board member Doug Sheppard said it wasn’t difficult to recruit teams to compete in this year’s scramble.
“I think people truly want to be part of the community,” he said. “It’s one way that you can attract people to donate to the foundation, but yet they can get something back out of it because a lot of those same people like the game of golf and like being around people. It’s just another way to build a little camaraderie between everybody.”
The money raised from the tournament will go toward the foundation’s operating funds. Those costs help the foundation facilitate mailings, scholarships and other essential activities.
“The success that we have here helps fund a lot of the opportunities that we have to help give back to our students and our teachers,” he said. “Without this tournament, the foundation wouldn’t be able to do as many things as we’re able to for our students and staff.”
Superintendent Mark Shepard said the turnout is another example of the strong community connection FPS has developed with the Fremont community.
“I think it’s just a great opportunity for us as a school district to continue to connect to the community and to connect with the individuals that are here to not only play the game of golf, but to have a lot of fun and come alongside our foundation and support it,” he said.