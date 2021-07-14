More than 100 golfers participate in annual Jim Ebers Golf Classic to support FPS Foundation

More than 100 golfers on 28 teams teed off from the Fremont Golf Club on Monday afternoon to support the Fremont Public Schools Foundation during the Jim Ebers Golf Classic.

The turnout was among the highest the annual event has ever seen, according to FPS Foundation Executive Director Kevin Eairleywine. The 4-person scramble sponsored by the FPS Foundation began with a noon registration followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

“It was a really good number for us,” Eairleywine said. “That’s probably one of the highest numbers we’ve ever had.”

Eairleywine said the strong turnout was tied to hard work from the FPS Foundation board and a desire among golfers to simply get out and enjoy the sunny summer weather.

“I think people are ready to get out and do things,” he said. “I think our board in particular and the school employees really went out and beat the bushes to get some additional teams out here.”

The annual golf classic is the largest single fundraising event the foundation hosts. It also serves as a springboard into the beginning of the 2021/22 school year, according to Eairleywine.