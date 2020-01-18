{{featured_button_text}}
Morningside College Provost Dr. Chris Spicer recently announced the 403 students named to the dean's list for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

The dean's list recognizes Morningside College students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a "C-." Students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average are denoted with an asterisk.

The following area students were honored:

Cedar Bluffs: Maverick A. Sukstorf*.

Fremont: Matthew S. Hahn, Mandi R. Stansberry*.

Herman: Carson D. Cameron*.

Wahoo: Reid T. Jurgensmeier*.

