Morningside College dean's list

Morningside College Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Chris Spicer recently announced the 434 students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

The dean’s list recognizes Morningside College students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.” Students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average are denoted with an asterisk.