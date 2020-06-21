Morningside College dean's list
View Comments

Morningside College dean's list

{{featured_button_text}}
Dean's List Morningside College.jpg

Morningside College Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Chris Spicer recently announced the 434 students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

The dean’s list recognizes Morningside College students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.” Students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average are denoted with an asterisk.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Cedar Bluffs: Maverick A. Sukstorf.

Fremont: Matthew S. Hahn, Sean M. Mendlik, Mandi R. Stansberry*.

Herman: Carson D. Cameron*.

Wahoo: Reid T. Jurgensmeier, Madyson M. Maly, Ethan R. Stratman*.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fremont High School 2020 Online Graduation Celebration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News