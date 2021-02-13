Morningside College dean's list

Morningside College

Morningside College Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer recently announced the 402 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

The dean’s list recognizes Morningside College students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a "C-." Students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average are denoted with an asterisk.