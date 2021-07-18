Morningside College graduates

Morningside College
Area students were among 183 undergraduate students who graduated from Morningside in the spring of 2021. The undergraduate Class of 2021 marks the final class graduating from Morningside College before the institution officially became Morningside University on June 1.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Fremont:
- Mandi R. Stansberry, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
Wahoo: Madyson M. Maly, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude.
