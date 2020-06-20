Morningside College graduates
Morningside College graduates

Morningside College

Morningside College awarded degrees to 296 undergraduate students and 375 graduate students in the spring of 2020.

The following area students received their degrees:

Cedar Bluffs: Maverick Sukstorf, Bachelor of Arts in General Business.

Fremont: Matthew Hahn, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education-Teaching Certificate, Cum Laude; Hannah Katz, Masters of Science in Nursing; Sean Mendlik, Bachelor of Science in Social and Behavioral Science; Jessica Sorensen, Master of Arts in Teaching.

Wahoo: Ethan Stratman, Bachelor of Science in Non-Profit Management.

