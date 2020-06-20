Morningside College graduates

Morningside College awarded degrees to 296 undergraduate students and 375 graduate students in the spring of 2020.
The following area students received their degrees:
Cedar Bluffs: Maverick Sukstorf, Bachelor of Arts in General Business.
Fremont: Matthew Hahn, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education-Teaching Certificate, Cum Laude; Hannah Katz, Masters of Science in Nursing; Sean Mendlik, Bachelor of Science in Social and Behavioral Science; Jessica Sorensen, Master of Arts in Teaching.
Wahoo: Ethan Stratman, Bachelor of Science in Non-Profit Management.
