Morningside University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer announced the 471 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

The dean’s list recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.”

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Fremont: Tyler Christianson, Mason Limbach.

Yutan: Alexis Spier.