 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Morningside University dean's list

  • 0
Education News

Morningside University

Morningside University Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer recently announced the 421 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

The dean’s list recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.” Students that achieved a 4.0-grade point average are denoted with an asterisk.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Fremont: Aidan M. Queen.

Herman: Carson D. Cameron*.

Wahoo: Aspen M. Jansa.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The Biden plan for electric vehicles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News