Morningside University dean's list

Morningside University
Morningside University Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer recently announced the 421 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
The dean’s list recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.” Students that achieved a 4.0-grade point average are denoted with an asterisk.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Fremont: Aidan M. Queen.
Herman: Carson D. Cameron*.
Wahoo: Aspen M. Jansa.