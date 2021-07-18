 Skip to main content
Morningside University honors students for academic achievement
Morningside University honors students for academic achievement

Morningside College

Morningside University

Morningside University has named 238 students as Roadman Scholars and 141 students as Dimmitt Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2020-21 academic year.

Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside from 1936 to 1956.

Dimmitt Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average between 3.50 and 3.75. The award is named in honor of the late Lillian Dimmitt, who served as a teacher and administrator at Morningside for more than 60 years.

The following area students were honored:

Fremont:

  • Mandi R. Stansberry, Roadman Scholar.

Herman:

  • Carson D. Cameron, Roadman Scholar.

Wahoo: Reid T. Jurgensmeier, Roadman Scholar; Madyson M. Maly, Dimmitt Scholar.

