Mount Marty University graduate

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Mount Marty University
Desa M. Clark of Fremont was recently awarded a Master of Science in Nursing in Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner from Mount Marty University.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today