 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Marty University graduate
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Mount Marty University graduate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Education News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mount Marty University

Desa M. Clark of Fremont was recently awarded a Master of Science in Nursing in Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner from Mount Marty University.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Medalists allowed maskless photo-op on podium

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News