It was the first Sunday the Rev. Scott Johnson preached after graduating from seminary.
He’d returned home and had eaten lunch. He was sitting down to read a Sunday newspaper when a church member pulled into his driveway.
Some other church members were facing a tragedy. Their teenage son had been accidentally shot and killed by his best friend.
And the second funeral Johnson ever conducted was for a 14-year-old boy he’d never met.
“Thankfully, the family was very gracious in understanding they were dealing with a brand, new pastor,” he said.
Years later, Johnson will bring a vast number of experiences to Midland University, where he’ll serve as the new director of campus ministries starting on Nov. 18.
He joins Midland after serving as pastor of St. Petri Lutheran Church in Story City, Iowa, for the last seven years.
Having previously served as campus pastor at Iowa State University in Ames, Johnson looks forward to being back in an academic environment.
“I’m a teacher and inquirer at heart, so campus life has an energy and vibrancy that feeds my soul,” he said in a prepared statement.
Originally from Wakefield, Johnson’s family has been part of the congregation of Salem Lutheran Church there for more than 100 years.
He went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“When I started college, I was a music education major,” he told the Fremont Tribune. “I had no plans for being in the ministry. It was not even a little bit on my radar.”
Yet through time as a summer counselor at Carol Joy Holling Camp at Ashland and involvement at Lutheran Campus Ministry at UNL, Johnson would feel called toward a church-related vocation.
He’d gain a gradual understanding of the call God was placing on him to work in the church and to be someone who preaches and teaches the Gospel.
Johnson earned a bachelor of arts degree from UNL in 1998 and completed his master of divinity degree from Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minn., in 2003.
After graduation, he was pastor at Peace Lutheran Church in Barrett, Minn., for four years before serving as pastor of Lutheran Campus Ministry at Iowa State University for four years.
MU President Jody Horner noted the wealth of experience Johnson brings to the university.
“He shares a passion with many of us here and that is to serve our students,” Horner added.
In his time with campus ministry, Johnson prepared weekly worship services, tended to pastoral needs and taught through multiple avenues, including small group Bible studies and spring break service trips.
“My life was deeply shaped by my own campus ministry experience,” he said. “Being a shaping influence in the lives of our young adults has always been one of my deepest joys in ministry.”
After he arrives on the MU campus, Johnson plans to do a lot of listening during the first year.
He’ll learn about the community in a new campus environment.
He’s not worked on a small, liberal arts campus before and notes that it will take time to figure out how things work, but he looks forward to this opportunity.
“I’m excited to see how the gifts and skills I have can be put to good use in the Midland community – both for the sake of the college and for the sake of the church,” he said.
Looking back on the early days of his ministry, Johnson recalls the funeral for the teen.
“Seminaries do their best to prepare you, but some things you only learn by doing,” he said. “I learned an awful lot that week about walking with families through grief.”
One of the biggest lessons he learned was that it’s better for pastors to acknowledge they don’t know the deceased if they don’t.
But Johnson told the mourners that although he didn’t know the teen – that God did.
“And that not only does God know, but that God cares—and that God knows each of those family members that I knew were grieving,” he said.
Today, two of Johnson’s former students at Iowa State University are now ministers.
“Watching them do their ministry is an awful lot of fun,” he said. “My campus pastor died of cancer in 2005. I don’t get to interact with him the way I’d love to, but I think of him watching me do my work and it’s a good feeling.”
Johnson also makes note of Martin Luther developing the idea that while becoming a minister is special – it’s no more special than being a parent, teacher or architect or any of the other things people do.
“We all have callings in our own lives,” he said.
One thing Johnson’s most enjoyed about campus ministry has been accompanying students in the process of discovering their vocations – whatever they may be.
A former student works in a government job in Australia.
“Seeing her posts on Instagram about what she’s doing is a lot of fun,” he said. “Her Instagrams are full of this adventure she’s on right now and it’s fun watching that happen.”
Johnson and his wife, Kristin, have two daughters, Ainsley and Alanna.
“We welcome Scott back ‘home’ to Nebraska and are excited for he and his family to become members of the Midland family,” Horner said. “Scott’s experience and passion fit perfectly with Midland’s mission to ‘inspire people to learn and lead in the world with purpose.’”