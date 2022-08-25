MU has new alumni relations manager

Evan Hunt is the new alumni relations manager at Midland University.

A 2021 MU graduate, Hunt previously served as director of wellness and sports at the Fremont Family YMCA.

“I’m excited to get going,” Hunt said. “I saw what the culture of Midland was like when I was here as a student. I noticed how the faculty and staff interacted with each other, and that motivated me even more.”

Laura Robinett, vice president for institutional advancement, believes Hunt’s background and experience will be valuable assets.

“We are so excited to welcome Evan back to his alma mater,” Robinett said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and will be a great addition to our advancement team. I know our Midland alumni will enjoy meeting and working with Evan.”

Originally from Bellevue, Hunt served almost 10 years in the United States Marine Corps before entering Midland.

“I didn’t really have a game plan coming out of the military,” Hunt said. “Midland provided a pathway for me and helped me believe I could do anything I wanted to do. Midland provided me with multiple resources and opened a lot of doors for me.”

Hunt graduated from Midland with a degree in sports marketing and management and spent his final semester as an event manager work study student.

He sees many correlations between working in sports management and connecting with Midland alumni.

“In sports management, you deal with a lot of personnel, handle event planning, and need to be organized and have good communication skills,” he said. “I think a lot of those same qualities roll over to this role. I’m looking forward to creating those relationships with alumni. I have a great team to work with, and everyone around campus has been extremely welcoming.”

Hunt believes his history and knowledge of Midland will be a vital common thread with other alumni.

“We all come from different backgrounds, but we have that commonality of having gone to school here,” he said. “We may have walked in the same footsteps, but each of us had different experiences. You see so many people who were at Midland and went on to do great things.”

Along with his degree from Midland, Hunt recently earned his master of science degree in sports management from the University of Florida and has graduate certificates in sports counseling and athlete mental wellness and sports event management.

He and his wife, Lauren, have three daughters and a son.