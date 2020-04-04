MU professor shares Depression lessons

As people today face tough financial times, Dustin Gann knows there are lessons to be learned from the Great Depression.
And he has some encouraging words.
Gann is assistant professor of history at Midland University and coordinates the honors program.
He understands factors that helped folks survive the Great Depression and believes modern-day people should be able to get through these times as well.
Typically, most people associate the start of the Great Depression with the Stock Market Crash of 1929 and say the era carried through the 1930s.
“Those were the worst years of the Depression, but most historians aren’t going to date the end of the Depression until about 1946. We don’t get back to full economic stability until following World War II,” Gann said.
The war helped the economy, but it remained in bad shape throughout that time.
One misconception is that everyone was invested in the stock market before the 1929 crash.
But Gann said only a minority of people had stock market investments.
The bigger problem emerged when banks started to collapse.
Anxious people withdrew cash from banks, which then called loans back. People’s savings disappeared.
At the same time, the Dust Bowl occurred due to extended drought and over-plowing of land in states like Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. That resulted in the loss of topsoil with high winds and massive dust storms.
Widespread land foreclosures occurred. The controversial destruction of livestock by the government took place. It was an effort to introduce scarcity and drive up the price. Instead, it just destroyed supply.
People from Dust Bowl states migrated to California and other West Coast states hoping for work. Many found seasonal farm labor jobs that weren’t good and reluctance by Californians for these folks to come.
Other factors played a role.
Unemployment reached as high as 35% in some places such as factory towns, where the factories closed, Gann said.
Soup and bread lines occurred even as people had pride and were reluctant to take charity.
The Depression happened early in President Herbert Hoover’s term.
“He kind of thought that Americans were rugged individualists, who would adapt, would pull themselves up by their bootstraps and would overcome as we always had before,” Gann said.
Before the Depression, the nation had experienced a “Boom and Bust” cycle—periods of great prosperity followed by those of economic contraction.
Economic panics had occurred in 1819, 1837 and 1907 and it was thought that the crash in 1929 was a continuation of that cycle, but there quickly would follow a return to normalcy, Gann said.
Hoover was reluctant to take action in providing charity, thinking it would change or disrupt that cycle.
It would be about four years before President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal which put younger, unemployed, unmarried men to work in the Civilian Conservation Corps, planting trees, building minor roads and working in parks and forests.
Also part of the New Deal was the Works Progress Administration (WPA), which employed millions of job-seekers, whose work included construction of public buildings and roads.
Fremont City Auditorium, now on the National Register of Historic Places, was built by the WPA.
Roosevelt also gave “Fireside Chats” over the radio, which offered comfort and optimism and a future Americans couldn’t necessarily see, but wanted to believe in, Gann said.
Gann also pointed out that people of the Great Depression were only one or two generations removed the immigrant experience.
“It would have taught them a lot about making due with very little, about adapting to circumstance … and not the idea that ‘I need a different outfit every day’ or ‘We’re going to go to the store or go out to eat’ or ‘We’re going to get a new cell phone,’” Gann said.
Gann cited other ways these people survived.
“The first part of that is recognizing that it is about survival. The immigrant experience helped them, because you’re eating what you have, not what you want,” Gann said.
Other factors included:
Communal experience
- . Two or four families would live together to share expenses.
Pooled resources.
- People shared vehicles and farm implements. Cooperation was prevalent and important. People helped others, realizing it could have been them in that tough situation. However, that sense of solidarity and generosity didn’t necessarily extend to those of other races. In many cases, New Deal programs excluded African Americans, he said.
Creative cooking. They looked at “is there something I can do in terms of soaking bread in milk that I have and making that palatable? Despite how
- bland or mushy casseroles may look does that help to extend the meager amount of meat that I have?”
Extending the life of garments.
- They made their own clothes or gave them to an older relative to sew while they worked. They turned cloth flour sacks into dresses or kitchen towels.
Gardens.
- They were skilled at growing fruit and vegetables which they ate, canned and sold, something learned from older generations.
Saving and recycling.
- People learned to use and reuse products in creative ways. Even years later, Depression-era people might flatten and reuse a piece of aluminum foil.
“One of the things we’re going to see in the Depression is the idea of survival and endurance is something we don’t have today,” Gann said. “People are already talking about, ‘When we get back to normal we can go back and do the things we want to.’ People are complaining about social distancing. In the Depression, there was a sense of ‘Endure for better times to come.’ It was a focus on those better times not necessarily on the here and now.”
Gann believes people still can learn much.
One is from a policy standpoint—namely that the federal government needs to act quickly and decisively.
“That’s something I think we’re seeing acted out on a federal level,” Gann said.
On an individual level, it’s more difficult.
“As individuals, we’re in a much different position than people who lived through the Depression,” Gann said. “We don’t necessarily have the same connectivity to a rural farming background.”
Yet people today still can learn what helped folks from that long-ago era, who could be described as resilient, resourceful, grateful and compassionate.
“I think more than anything, it’s about endurance and survival,” Gann said. “The people who made it through the Depression are the people who just kept their heads down and moved forward and they recognized that’s the only way to move—is to survive one day at a time, one week, one month, one year.”
He noted something else.
“Everybody lived through it,” Gann said.
Even years later, people who lived through the Depression remained frugal in case such a thing would happen again.
“They were able to survive it and comparatively I think we have more advantages and more certain knowledge than they did so we should be able to do it, too,” Gann said.
Midland has a history class that spends the entire semester on the New Deal which deals with the policies that helped get the country through that time.
