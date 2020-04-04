MU professor shares Depression lessons

Economic panics had occurred in 1819, 1837 and 1907 and it was thought that the crash in 1929 was a continuation of that cycle, but there quickly would follow a return to normalcy, Gann said.

Hoover was reluctant to take action in providing charity, thinking it would change or disrupt that cycle.

It would be about four years before President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal which put younger, unemployed, unmarried men to work in the Civilian Conservation Corps, planting trees, building minor roads and working in parks and forests.

Also part of the New Deal was the Works Progress Administration (WPA), which employed millions of job-seekers, whose work included construction of public buildings and roads.

Fremont City Auditorium, now on the National Register of Historic Places, was built by the WPA.

Roosevelt also gave “Fireside Chats” over the radio, which offered comfort and optimism and a future Americans couldn’t necessarily see, but wanted to believe in, Gann said.

Gann also pointed out that people of the Great Depression were only one or two generations removed the immigrant experience.