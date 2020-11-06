MU releases virtual version of fall choir concert

Midland University Arts has released a virtual version of its fall choir concert.

The concert can be streamed for free at www.midlandperformingarts.org/fall-choir-concert.

Under the direction of Joel Johnston, director of vocal music at Midland, the concert features selections from the University Choir and both a cappella ensembles, the Clef Dwellers and Freshtones.

The event features pre-recorded selections and music videos featuring the choral ensembles filmed without a live audience. The vocal program also took social distancing measures to ensure the safety of the students and faculty such as singing in masks, spacing out performers, and singing outdoors.

"Our safety of our students is our priority, so with that in mind, we wanted to find creative and innovative ways to allow them to perform. I'm very proud of the flexibility and passion of our students and faculty to still do that this year," said Director of Performing Arts Anne Sorensen-Wang.

Songs in the concert include "Radioactive," Musik's Empire," "Chile Con Carne," "Praise the Lord," "Bottom of the River," and many others.