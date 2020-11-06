 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MU releases virtual version of fall choir concert
View Comments
editor's pick alert

MU releases virtual version of fall choir concert

{{featured_button_text}}
Midland University

Midland University Arts has released a virtual version of its fall choir concert.

The concert can be streamed for free at www.midlandperformingarts.org/fall-choir-concert

Under the direction of Joel Johnston, director of vocal music at Midland, the concert features selections from the University Choir and both a cappella ensembles, the Clef Dwellers and Freshtones.

The event features pre-recorded selections and music videos featuring the choral ensembles filmed without a live audience. The vocal program also took social distancing measures to ensure the safety of the students and faculty such as singing in masks, spacing out performers, and singing outdoors.

"Our safety of our students is our priority, so with that in mind, we wanted to find creative and innovative ways to allow them to perform. I'm very proud of the flexibility and passion of our students and faculty to still do that this year," said Director of Performing Arts Anne Sorensen-Wang.

Songs in the concert include "Radioactive," Musik's Empire," "Chile Con Carne," "Praise the Lord," "Bottom of the River," and many others.

"In a time when the arts are struggling and many live events have been canceled, we hope that this concert will allow the community a chance to still experience the arts and music, even if it is virtual," said Kyle Thomas, assistant director of performing arts.

In September, Midland hosted a presentation of “Spotlight 2020: A COVID Story.”

The university staged the William Inge play, “Picnic,” in October.

Both performances, which took place in Kimmel Theatre, were Livestreamed.

The university’s production of “Spamalot,” is coming up this month. It will be staged in Kimmel as well and Livestreamed during the live performances.

No videos will be available for the “COVID,” “Picnic” and “Spamalot” shows, but the vocal concert will remain on line.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Temp gauge during school board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News