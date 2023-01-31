MU to stage production of musical, "Dogfight"

“Dogfight” is more than a musical to Will Hastreiter and other Midland actors.

It’s a history lesson on the Vietnam War and an opportunity to gain insights on some young American Marines who went to fight in Southeast Asia.

Hastreiter plays Eddie Birdlace in the February production at Midland University in Fremont.

“Eddie is an All-American boy, essentially Wally Cleaver, who is very innocent, but has a strict conscience,” said Hastreiter, a graduate assistant from Elkhorn. “He’s got the biggest character arc. You see him turn from a desensitized Marine to an empathic human.”

Hastreiter appreciates the show.

“I love the challenge to do difficult and envelope-pushing theater that allows us to educate ourselves and the audience about America’s history,” Hastreiter said.

“Dogfight” performances start at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 2-4 and 2 p.m. Feb. 5 in Kimmel Theatre on the Midland University campus.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, senior citizens and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or online at midland.edu/tickets.

“Dogfight” is a musical about the loss of innocence, said Dan Hays, MU director of theater activities.

“It takes place on the night before (President) John F. Kennedy is assassinated and it really explores how that Camelot (idyllic) period was destroyed through an assassination and the Vietnam War,” Hays said.

The plot centers on a group of young Marines getting ready to ship out to Vietnam.

“They are naïve, uneducated and believe it is all going to be glorious,” Hays said.

The term, “dogfight,” is a real event that happened in the Marine Corps, where a group of servicemen would pool money and have a contest to see who could find the ugliest date.

“It’s a very difficult, but true part of our past and the story is so poignant, because one of the soldiers falls in love with the girl and she finds out about the dogfight,” Hays said.

There is adult content and language throughout the entire show.

“The language is important, because it shows these young men are trying to be people they’re not,” Hays said. “One of my favorite things that the original writers tell the director is that the characters are not meant to be evil. They are naïve and I think it is done so well in this musical.”

Hays said the people who wrote “Dogfight” also wrote the more recent “Dear Evan Hansen,” which deals with difficult societal issues. Hays speaks well of “Dogfight.”

“The music is beautiful,” Hays said. “The story is poignant. My students are absolutely in love with this show.”

Hays noted something else.

“I think this is probably the best show I’ve ever directed and I don’t say that lightly,” Hays said. “It’s just a great play, fantastic music and an unbelievable cast.”

Hays said several “Dogfight” cast members were part of Midland’s production of “Hair” last year.

“They are really seeing the Vietnam War from two completely different sides,” Hays said. “In ‘Hair,’ they played the Hippies that refused that refused to go to war and in this play, they play soldiers that are excited to go to Vietnam.”

Hays said the musical is set in 1963, a time before many people knew about the horrors of that war.

Will Yindrick, a senior and arts management major from David City, portrays Ralph Boland.

Yindrick describes Ralph as the most traditional of the Marines. Ralph has a hot temper and is driven by his purpose. He has little outward empathy.

“These guys that we are portraying were such a product of the time and the environment that while you still feel a little bit disgusted by their actions and how they behave, I can still resonate with the humanity and the fact that they were just a little bit lost,” Yindrick said.

Evan Schultz, a junior from Cheney, Washington, plays Richard Bernstein.

“He is kind of a nerdy guy,” Schultz said. “He’s likeable and he can be a little annoying. He’s got a lot of energy. He makes some dumb decisions, but you still love him because he’s naïve.”

Schultz said his character is willing to do whatever it takes to be the man he thinks he is supposed to be.

“You can almost forgive him for the bad decisions he’s made,” Schultz said.

Hastreiter also sees the naiveté in his character, Eddie.

Eddie asks a young woman, named Rose, out on a date – and then starts to fall in love with her.

Cayenne Johnson, an arts management major from Lake Orion, Michigan, portrays Rose Feeney.

Johnson describes Rose as a waitress, who likes to read books and listen to records.

“She’s super innocent,” Johnson said. “She’s super sheltered.”

Rose is serving Eddie some coffee when he convinces her to go out. She later finds out about the dogfight and becomes very angry with him.

“I think everyone can relate to Rose,” Johnson said. “Everyone has had feelings of not being worthy or not being the best or not being pretty or skinny enough – or whatever. Everyone has their own negative self-doubt.”

Yet, Johnson said Rose stays true to herself throughout the entire show and doesn’t try to change.

Johnson cites other ways people can relate to Rose.

“Everyone wants to find a love,” Johnson said. “Everyone want to be loved.”

Johnson believes “Dogfight” is a good show.

“It’s a good piece of art that portrays innocence and young love and young people in a really interesting way,” she said. “It’s a show placed in the ’60s, but we all relate to the characters today in 2023. It’s timeless in its own way.

More than one actor complimented the show’s music.

“I feel it’s some of the best-written musical theater that I’ve ever listened to and the dialogue is enticing and believable,” Yindrick said.

Yindrick shared other thoughts.

“It’s a special show, because it is a captivating story,” Yindrick said. “It makes you laugh and cry and just feel a lot of different emotions in a very raw and vulnerable setting.”