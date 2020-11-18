Mural created by Midland's Black Student Union representing diversity, equity nears completion

For Branden Mills, the 40-foot mural located in Fremont is representative of substantial progress toward diversity, equity and inclusion in Fremont.

Mills helped found the university's first Black Student Union. Now, the senior and current president of the BSU will prepare to hand over the reigns to the organization he helped create as he prepares for graduation next semester.

The project came together after the art studio located on Midland's campus contacted Mills asking the organization to collaborate and sponsor a mural centered around the theme of diversity and equity.

"They reached out to us and we were like, 'Oh yeah, we'd love to do it,'" Mills said.

Hands-on work for the mural began around three weeks ago and is expected to be completed before the start of the spring semester in January.

The mural shows arms crossed together in front of flags from varying countries. The interlocked arms come from a number of different ethnicities, including white, Black and Hispanic people.

"That shows that we're all equal and we're all striving for equality," Mills said.