Murray named to dean's honor roll at NCTA

Education News

Hannah Murray of North Bend has been named to the dean’s honor roll at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

Students who achieved a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99 are named to the dean’s honor roll. Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester, to be eligible for the academic designations.

