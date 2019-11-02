The Norfolk campus of Northeast Community College was filled with the sound of music recently as a number of the region’s top high school musicians and vocalists had the opportunity to participate in an honors program through the institution’s music department.
The 110 students from 23 schools participated in the second annual HAWKFEST, which featured daylong rehearsals that were capped off by a public performance in the College’s Lifelong Learning Center.
Oakland-Craig and West Point-Beemer were among the participating schools.
Honor band members from Oakland-Craig who performed were Connor Mockenhaupt and Trinity Seery.
Honor choir members from West Point-Beemer who performed were: Shana Lininger, Anna Mayes, Jaylyn Nemec, Gerardo Osorio, and Brittany Pena.
The Northeast Mass Media – Broadcasting program recorded the concert. It can be viewed and downloaded at team1sports.com/northeastcc/.