Myron Sikora named new Fremont High School principal

Fremont High School announced that assistant principal Myron Sikora will become the new principal for the 2020/21 school year, according to a press release.
Sikora will replace Scott Jensen, who has served as the school's interim principal for the past three years. Jensen, who served a dual role at the school as interim principal and executive director of secondary operations, will return to the school's district office.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to continue working with Myron Sikora in his new role as principal of Fremont High School," Jensen said in the press release. "Fremont High School is a special place with fantastic students and an outstanding staff. Mr. Sikora is a highly effective leader who is focused on the growth of both students and teachers."
Sikora has worked at Fremont High School since 1999. For six years, he taught Spanish courses before becoming an assistant principal in 2005, a position he held for 15 years.
"I'm very excited, I think we have a wonderful staff at FHS, which I'm very familiar with from working there over the last 21 years of work here," he said. "We have wonderful students as well. I have been working specifically with some of our ELL students because I speak Spanish so I do a lot of translating in the office as well. I really think being able to find a belonging experience for all students is what I'm really excited about."
Sikora has worked with three different principals since taking the helm as assistant principal. He said that experience has helped him prepare for this new role.
"Having the opportunity to observe, learn and work side by side with them over these years has been a great experience for me and I think I'm ready to do this job."