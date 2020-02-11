Myron Sikora named new Fremont High School principal

Fremont High School announced that assistant principal Myron Sikora will become the new principal for the 2020/21 school year, according to a press release.

Sikora will replace Scott Jensen, who has served as the school's interim principal for the past three years. Jensen, who served a dual role at the school as interim principal and executive director of secondary operations, will return to the school's district office.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to continue working with Myron Sikora in his new role as principal of Fremont High School," Jensen said in the press release. "Fremont High School is a special place with fantastic students and an outstanding staff. Mr. Sikora is a highly effective leader who is focused on the growth of both students and teachers."

Sikora has worked at Fremont High School since 1999. For six years, he taught Spanish courses before becoming an assistant principal in 2005, a position he held for 15 years.