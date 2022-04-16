Nate Grimm selected as Outstanding Senior at University of Nebraska at Kearney

The University of Nebraska at Kearney Alumni Association has selected five Outstanding Senior award recipients.

The honor recognizes seniors for excellence in scholarship and leadership, as well as involvement and dedication to UNK and the Kearney community. Students were selected by a panel of UNK alumni.

Nate Grimm, son of Dave and Julie Grimm of Fremont, was among the Outstanding Senior award recipients.

Nate graduates in May with a psychology degree with a minor in coaching and will be attending Minnesota State University Mankato in the sport, exercise, and performance psychology master’s program this fall.

During his time at UNK, Nate served as the coordinator of the Chancellor’s Ambassadors and was Interfraternity Council vice-president of community service and philanthropy. He was in the Honors Program, Mortar Board Honor Society, Psi Chi Psychology Honor Society and Order of Omega.

Nate was also an undergraduate research fellow, was active in Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, the psychology club, Greeks Advocating for Healthy Lifestyles, a Loper Leader and a Kearney TOPSoccer volunteer. He is currently the psychology department’s human subjects coordinator, a Learning Commons psychology subjects tutor and Welcome Desk assistant, and an assistant girls track and field coach for Kearney High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.