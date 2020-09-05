National Night Out planned for October

It’s been a different type of year, but Diane Brown is looking forward to the National Night Out.
Typically, the annual event takes place in August.
But due to COVID-19 restrictions, it’s been rescheduled for October.
Neighborhoods throughout Fremont are invited to join forces with thousands of communities across the nation for the “35th Annual National Night Out,” a crime and drug prevention event.
Brown, Kiwanis chairperson, hopes the public will attend the local event planned from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 6 at John C. Fremont City Park. The park is east of Broad Street in between Eighth and Ninth streets.
Fremont Noon Kiwanis and Fremont Police will host the event. The Fremont Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol and several businesses and organizations will have activities, demonstrations, games and information for attendees.
Brown hopes for a good turnout
“I’m just on guard because of the weather since it’s being moved to October, but we always have our backup location of the Lenihan Gym if it is,” she told the Fremont Tribune.
Since school has started, Brown also knows parents will be busy with their kids at other events, such as sports.
“But I’m remaining hopeful that the weather is gorgeous and parents will bring their kids,” she said.
From 7-10 p.m. Oct. 6, residents in neighborhoods throughout Fremont and across the nation also are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. Neighborhoods throughout Fremont will be hosting a variety of special events, Brown said.
As in past years, National Night Out is designed to:
- Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness.
- Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts.
- Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.
- Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
The event is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and will involve more than 16,500 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world.
In all, more than 38.5 million people are expected to participate in “America’s Night Out Against Crime.”
