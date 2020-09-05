National Night Out planned for October

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s been a different type of year, but Diane Brown is looking forward to the National Night Out.

Typically, the annual event takes place in August.

But due to COVID-19 restrictions, it’s been rescheduled for October.

Neighborhoods throughout Fremont are invited to join forces with thousands of communities across the nation for the “35th Annual National Night Out,” a crime and drug prevention event.

Brown, Kiwanis chairperson, hopes the public will attend the local event planned from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 6 at John C. Fremont City Park. The park is east of Broad Street in between Eighth and Ninth streets.

Fremont Noon Kiwanis and Fremont Police will host the event. The Fremont Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol and several businesses and organizations will have activities, demonstrations, games and information for attendees.

Brown hopes for a good turnout

“I’m just on guard because of the weather since it’s being moved to October, but we always have our backup location of the Lenihan Gym if it is,” she told the Fremont Tribune.