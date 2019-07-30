Deputy Brie Frank hopes area residents will come to an event in North Bend.
The public is invited to the National Night Out from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6 in North Bend City Park.
This is the second year for the event, which offers free, family fun and an opportunity to meet representatives from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and North Bend Volunteer Fire Department.
The area event is part of one nationwide.
“It fosters a good rapport with first responders and the public,” said Frank, a Dodge County deputy. “We will be joining everybody across the nation to have a fun family night.”
Approximately 75 people participated in the 2018 event.
“It went really well last year so we’re excited to be back in North Bend,” Frank said.
North Bend’s FFA and Booster Club will have games. Heladeria Reinita in Fremont is providing the bounce houses for the night. The North Bend Mini Mart has donated hot dogs for the event.
There will be face painting. The Three Rivers Public Health Department will attend. The Nebraska State Patrol will bring its Convincer, which encourages seat belt usage. It simulates a 5 mph crash with a seat belt in use.
Tours of law enforcement and firetrucks will be available.
“And with firemen you can never rule out the possibility of getting sprayed with a little water,” Frank said.
Frank encourages the public to attend.
“It’s my hope that people attend so we can create a good bond with the kids of the future and law enforcement and first responders,” Frank said.
And she noted something else:
“It will be fun,” she said. “I hope people come out and have a good time.”
Frank said plans are to continue the event.
“We will continue to do it as long as people want to come to it,” she said.
In Fremont, the National Night Out will take place on a Monday night instead of Tuesday due to a conflict with local “Back to School” nights.
The National Night Out in Fremont is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 on the west side of John C. Fremont City Park. It also is free and open to the public.