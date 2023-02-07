Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a course on Microsoft One Drive.
One Drive Basics (INFO 5232/23S & CRN #70144) will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave., Room 212.
In this class, participants will learn how to access, edit, and share their files from the World Wide Web and discover how to use OneDrive from inside Microsoft Office apps, syncing OneDrive or SharePoint to a local personal computer. Following the class, they will be able to control who has access to their OneDrive files and more.
Cost of the class, with Lisa Hunke the instructor, is $30. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2262.