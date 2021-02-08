Nearly half of Cedar Bluffs Public Schools staff receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Almost half of Cedar Bluffs Public Schools staff members received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week.
The school was notified by Three Rivers Public Health Department that they would be included in a mass vaccination effort taking place last Wednesday, according to a CBPS Facebook post.
Ptomey said 28 staff members were able to register to receive the vaccine during the event, with only three showing mild symptoms over the next day. In total, 36 of the school's 80 staff members have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccination process went smoothly, according to Ptomey. Despite some hitches in the middle school and high school, staff members were able to travel to the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo to receive the first dose of the vaccine before 11 a.m.
Ptomey said he may look at potentially postponing classes or "doing something different" when it comes time for Wednesday's group of staff to receive their second dose because of the group's size.
"For now, I was just looking at the list and I think we have a total of 36 staff members who have been vaccinated through different times in different areas, so that's good and we've got a bunch more to go, but we'll get there eventually."
Ptomey said there are an additional 20 staff members who have said they would like to receive a vaccine, but could not due to a positive COVID-19 test during the last 90 days or a doctor recommendation.
In total, 30 CBPS staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes started in August.
Eventually, Ptomey said he expects at least 80% of his staff to receive the vaccine. He said that mark was a "good" goal to aim for.
"I think it's individual rights and their choice to do so, but I think we'll have around 80% that would like to receive the vaccination," he said.
Joni Hegy, a first-grade teacher at CBPS, said she was "every kind of adjective you could come up with" after receiving her first COVID-19 vaccination.
"I had no second thoughts," she said. "It doesn't worry me. I had a little bit of a sore arm, no big deal. It doesn't frighten me whatsoever. I would never be held back just because of the side effects."
Hegy, like many who have pushed through this pandemic, has had to make alterations in her life to protect her loved ones. She described herself as the grandmother who used to hold Sunday dinner each week.
Due to the pandemic, those meals have been put on hold to protect the health of her family and husband, who suffers from health issues that put him at an added risk if diagnosed with COVID-19.
"It's changed our lifestyle, but we know that we had to change that lifestyle," she said. "We don't eat out, if we go shopping we have tried to limit it to every 10 days, along with wearing a mask and really trying to follow the protocol."
It's been a difficult year for Hegy as she navigated through the pandemic as a teacher, wife and mother.
"I think we always knew that there was going to be a light at the end of the tunnel and now it just feels a little bit more real," she said.
She added that she was thankful for Ptomey for helping her become among the first staff in the school to receive the vaccine.
"Once I get that second one, I'll feel like I'm protecting my students, protecting my family and my husband," she said. "That's part of it, being able to protect the people that I love."