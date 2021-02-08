Nearly half of Cedar Bluffs Public Schools staff receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Ptomey said there are an additional 20 staff members who have said they would like to receive a vaccine, but could not due to a positive COVID-19 test during the last 90 days or a doctor recommendation.

In total, 30 CBPS staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes started in August.

Eventually, Ptomey said he expects at least 80% of his staff to receive the vaccine. He said that mark was a "good" goal to aim for.

"I think it's individual rights and their choice to do so, but I think we'll have around 80% that would like to receive the vaccination," he said.

Joni Hegy, a first-grade teacher at CBPS, said she was "every kind of adjective you could come up with" after receiving her first COVID-19 vaccination.

"I had no second thoughts," she said. "It doesn't worry me. I had a little bit of a sore arm, no big deal. It doesn't frighten me whatsoever. I would never be held back just because of the side effects."

Hegy, like many who have pushed through this pandemic, has had to make alterations in her life to protect her loved ones. She described herself as the grandmother who used to hold Sunday dinner each week.