Heather Smith, a senior at Fremont High School, has been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship awarded by the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO). Twelve $1,000 scholarships were awarded to the children of Nebraska county officials and employees.

The scholarship may be used for any costs associated with continuing education including, but not limited to, tuition, books, fees, and room and board. Recipients of the scholarship were selected through an examination of achievements in academics, co-curricular activities and life activities, as well as the submission of two essays. Recipients must attend a post-high school educational institution located within the state of Nebraska.

The Nebraska Association of County Officials was organized in 1894. It is composed of 93 member counties and its express objective is to stimulate and contribute to the continuing improvement of county government in Nebraska through the promotion of increased efficiency and economy, the augmentation of a higher standard of public service, and the protection of the common good and general welfare of Nebraska county residents.