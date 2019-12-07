Nebraska Cattlemen announced the 2020 class of the Young Cattlemen's Conference (YCC). YCC nominees were accepted from throughout the state and selected by a committee to participate in the two-year leadership program.
The Class of 2020 includes Allissa Troyer of West Point and Mallorie Wilken of Wahoo.
The goal of the Young Cattlemen's Conference is to expose young and emerging leaders to a variety of areas of the beef industry and provide them with necessary leadership tools. During the two-year program, YCC members are provided training on professional communication, given the opportunity to tour multiple Nebraska-based agriculture production facilities and learn to navigate state agencies and legislative processes.